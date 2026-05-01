SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $313.78 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $299.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $242.17 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $841.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Article Title

JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Positive Sentiment: Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Article Title

Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Article Title Article Title

JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Article Title

JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Article Title

JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned of rising government debt and a possible global bond crisis/stagflation — comments that raise macro risk concerns investors may price into bank multiples given sensitivity to rates and credit cycles. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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