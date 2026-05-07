Sageworth Trust Co Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 116,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $324.06 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $301.58 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $329.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $375.33.

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Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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