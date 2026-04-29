Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 368.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Saia worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Saia by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,273,396 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $680,564,000 after acquiring an additional 594,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Saia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,419,062 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $424,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,383,888 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $414,281,000 after purchasing an additional 556,229 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $226,230,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,418 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $209,976,000 after purchasing an additional 651,332 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Saia from $352.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $413.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $392.32.

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Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $454.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $380.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $773.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Saia's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total value of $1,046,518.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,455.54. The trade was a 22.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total value of $1,856,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,842,478.40. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

See Also

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