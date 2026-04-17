Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,662 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $66,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.18.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $188.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $296.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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