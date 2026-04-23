Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,484 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 91,017 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $162,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $189.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $296.05. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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