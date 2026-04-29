Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,876 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,474 shares during the period. Samsara accounts for about 1.4% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned 0.19% of Samsara worth $38,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 953.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,468.42, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. This trade represents a 82.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,168,992 shares of company stock worth $59,691,733 in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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