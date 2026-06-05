Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953,970 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 152,183 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.69% of Samsara worth $140,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Samsara by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Samsara Trading Down 2.9%

IOT stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Samsara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara beat Q1 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 to $0.18 versus consensus around $0.13, and revenue of about $479 million to $444 million depending on the source, both ahead of estimates. The company also said revenue grew roughly 30% year over year, showing strong demand for its connected operations platform. Samsara Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Samsara beat Q1 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 to $0.18 versus consensus around $0.13, and revenue of about $479 million to $444 million depending on the source, both ahead of estimates. The company also said revenue grew roughly 30% year over year, showing strong demand for its connected operations platform. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year FY2027 guidance, with EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 well above the Street’s roughly $0.56 estimate, and second-quarter revenue guidance of $482 million-$484 million also slightly ahead of expectations. That suggests continued operating leverage and solid top-line momentum. Samsara Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Management raised full-year FY2027 guidance, with EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 well above the Street’s roughly $0.56 estimate, and second-quarter revenue guidance of $482 million-$484 million also slightly ahead of expectations. That suggests continued operating leverage and solid top-line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company highlighted that it is approaching $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and called out accelerating growth, deeper enterprise adoption, and momentum in “Operational AI,” which supports the long-term investment thesis but is not a near-term catalyst by itself. Samsara Approaches $2 Billion in ARR Amid Physical Economy Boom

The company highlighted that it is approaching $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and called out accelerating growth, deeper enterprise adoption, and momentum in “Operational AI,” which supports the long-term investment thesis but is not a near-term catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, investors appear wary that the guidance may not be strong enough to satisfy a richly valued growth stock, and the earnings call transcript and Barron’s coverage indicate the market is zeroing in on forward expectations rather than the current-quarter beat. Samsara Stock Drops After Earnings. What's Worrying Markets.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $970,038.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,217.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $70,158.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 111,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,508.88. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700,139 shares of company stock valued at $79,212,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Samsara from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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