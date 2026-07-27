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Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
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First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494,291 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 584,854 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Samsara worth $47,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Samsara by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 194.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IOT opened at $33.16 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.58, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $135,161.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 425,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,727,960. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $631,102.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,758,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,751,292.45. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock worth $144,511,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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