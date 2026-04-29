Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 11,082 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,943 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.98.

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Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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