Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 32,988 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,155 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $202.68 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $86.49 and a fifty-two week high of $308.67. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.Credo Technology Group's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $263.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $465,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,107. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 3,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.71, for a total transaction of $980,510.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 140,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312,018.18. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 329,662 shares of company stock valued at $76,068,196 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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