Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 3,071 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.9%

HII opened at $361.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.04 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.41 and a 200 day moving average of $368.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.22.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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