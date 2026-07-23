Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 6,231 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,034 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15,976.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,511,144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 1,501,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,665,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,976,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,751,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average is $180.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $210.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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