Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $350.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.99 and a 200 day moving average of $328.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price objective on MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $464.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

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