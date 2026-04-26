Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,116 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 15,606 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,219,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $138,777,000 after buying an additional 1,115,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Walt Disney World's new solar facility

Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Disney H2O Glow Event

Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Taika Waititi projects

Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Neurelis supports epilepsy awareness

PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Bob Iger rejoins Thrive Capital

Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Barclays trims DIS PT to $130

Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Employee/PR risk: reporting on an internal “AI adoption dashboard” that tracks token usage has drawn negative attention and could affect morale or public perception around workplace practices. Disney AI adoption dashboard coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.59 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $88.56 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

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