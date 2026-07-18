Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,389 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,384,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $291,928,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,027,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $199,490,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $193,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company's stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts: Sign Up

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $162.32 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.47.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is presently 118.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lamar Advertising, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lamar Advertising wasn't on the list.

While Lamar Advertising currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here