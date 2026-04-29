Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 167.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $732.00 price target on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ulta Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut Ulta Beauty from an "overweight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $674.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $538.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.63 and a 12 month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

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