Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 667.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,351 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 144,850 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,948,000 after buying an additional 5,163,806 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 673.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,054.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

See Also

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