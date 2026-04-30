Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $262.37 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,134 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $262,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More.

Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More.

Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More.

Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More.

Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More.

Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More.

Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More.

Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity and some fund/portfolio churn reported recently; heavy sales can be perceived negatively by sentiment‑driven investors ahead of the quarter. Read More.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE LLY opened at $851.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $948.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,216.52.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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