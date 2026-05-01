Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,149 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Ventas were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,876,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,078,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 928,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,601,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $462,002,000 after buying an additional 160,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $448,142,000 after buying an additional 108,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VTR opened at $87.99 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,184,175. This trade represents a 32.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here