Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Tyson Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its Tyson Foods stake by 86.5% in the first quarter, buying 38,619 more shares and bringing its total holding to 83,289 shares worth about $5.34 million.
  • Tyson Foods recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $0.87 versus estimates of $0.76, and revenue of $13.65 billion, slightly above forecasts.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Tyson has a Hold consensus rating with a $69.56 average price target, while the stock also offers a $0.51 quarterly dividend for a 3.5% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,289 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 46.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tyson Foods Right Now?

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines