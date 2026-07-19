Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,289 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 46.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

See Also

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