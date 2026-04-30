Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Terrence Reed sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.33, for a total value of $1,559,420.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,960,033.22. This represents a 28.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.3%

FIX opened at $1,723.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,488.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.76. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,829.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 39.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Report on FIX

Key Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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