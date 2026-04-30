Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $831.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $772.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.53. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.64 and a fifty-two week high of $888.05.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $796.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

Key Headlines Impacting EMCOR Group

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EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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