Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,135 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 386,853 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 287.7% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,996,000 after buying an additional 63,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2%

ES opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.80.

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Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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