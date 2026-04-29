Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $8.64 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,647 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Kimberly-Clark
Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and outlook reaffirmed — KMB reported revenue of $4.16B and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.97, above consensus, and kept its full‑year 2026 guidance, supporting confidence in near‑term performance. Reuters: Kimberly‑Clark sticks to 2026 outlook, beats sales estimates on steady demand
- Positive Sentiment: Organic growth, international strength and productivity helped drive the beat — management cited resilient demand for core brands and sustained productivity gains that supported margins and volumes. Yahoo Finance: Kimberly‑Clark Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up 2.7% Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: CapEx investment increasing — KMB leads large‑cap consumer staples in year‑over‑year capex growth, signaling investment behind growth initiatives that could support medium‑term sales. MSN: Kimberly‑Clark leads all large‑cap consumer staples stocks in YoY CapEx growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call emphasized balancing growth, pricing and cost actions — management discussed levers (pricing, productivity, ad spend flexibility) to offset cost pressure; execution will determine impact. TipRanks: Kimberly‑Clark Earnings Call Balances Growth And Costs
- Neutral Sentiment: Management targets margin expansion (70–80 bps) via productivity, but this is a forward‑looking goal and depends on offsetting input inflation. Seeking Alpha: Kimberly‑Clark outlines 70–80 bps margin expansion plan
- Negative Sentiment: Input‑cost risk from higher oil — company flagged a potential $150M–$170M hit to costs if oil stays elevated, which could pressure margins if not fully offset. MSN: Kimberly‑Clark flags potential $170M cost impact from higher oil prices
- Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption risk — reports note a warehouse fire that may affect Q2 volumes in some markets, adding near‑term execution risk. Blockonomi: Warehouse fire may threaten Q2 growth
- Negative Sentiment: Margins slipped in the quarter despite beat — while productivity helped, margin pressure remains a watch item as input costs rise. Quartz: Kimberly‑Clark Q1 2026 earnings beat sales estimates
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.86.
Read Our Latest Report on KMB
About Kimberly-Clark
(Free Report
)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.
Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.
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