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Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Novo Nordisk A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk by 14.1% in the first quarter, buying 29,581 more shares and bringing its total holdings to 239,948 shares worth about $8.82 million.
  • Novo Nordisk shares were down 2.3% in Friday trading, with the stock opening at $50.29 and the company carrying a market cap of about $224.56 billion.
  • Recent business updates remain largely positive, including India’s approval of Wegovy for MASH, the launch of oral Wegovy in Europe, and plans to release a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, though analysts still rate the stock a Hold overall.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,948 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,519,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 704.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 34,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,000. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 82,705 shares of the company's stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 76,993 shares of the company's stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $71.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: India approved Wegovy for treating MASH, expanding the drug’s potential beyond obesity into fatty liver disease and opening another large growth opportunity. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: Novo launched oral Wegovy in Europe after winning European Commission approval, giving it the first GLP-1 pill for weight management in the region and strengthening its first-mover advantage. Yahoo Finance article
  • Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Novo will launch a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, a move that could expand access and support volume growth in an important emerging market. Reuters article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $3.22 from $3.23, a minor cut that does not materially change the current outlook but signals some caution. MarketBeat article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk around “Hold,” suggesting the recent rally is being met with a more balanced valuation view. American Banking News article
  • Negative Sentiment: Some commentary notes that Eli Lilly still has a chance to win parts of the GLP-1 market, highlighting competitive risk even as Novo’s pill gains traction. The Motley Fool article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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