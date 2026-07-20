Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDK. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,354.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,746.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,048.16. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Article Title

Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Article Title

Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Article Title

Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness, including concerns about Chinese competition and a broad AI-chip rotation, has added to the selloff in memory stocks such as Sandisk. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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