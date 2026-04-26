Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $62,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $402.16 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $409.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $356.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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