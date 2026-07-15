Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $39,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $964.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $692.02 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $908.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $931.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,026.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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