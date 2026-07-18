Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,674 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $322.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.54 and a 1 year high of $358.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $332.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

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