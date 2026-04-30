Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 11,170 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,202,110 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $147,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lamar Advertising from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $135.98 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $111.64 and a twelve month high of $139.76. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 58.58% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lamar Advertising, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lamar Advertising wasn't on the list.

While Lamar Advertising currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here