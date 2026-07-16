Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $664.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $642.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $541.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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