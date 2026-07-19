Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 59,881 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,829 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,881 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 96.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 478,538 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $26.88 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.21.

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About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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