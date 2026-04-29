Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 7,186 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company's stock worth $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company's stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company's stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $568.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.09 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $592.57 and its 200 day moving average is $652.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,163,984.46. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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