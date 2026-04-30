Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 18,102 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,009 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,102 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company's stock worth $36,745,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after buying an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 261,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock worth $205,290,000 after buying an additional 935,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company's stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $113.97 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.97 and a 12-month high of $172.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.Zoetis's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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