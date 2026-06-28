Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Sandisk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,603.29.

Read Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Down 10.5%

SNDK stock opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,546.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.10. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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