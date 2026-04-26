Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,693 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Sandisk were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $675.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $752.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI/datacenter demand and end-market diversification are driving optimism for durable revenue and earnings beats; several analyst notes and Zacks pieces point to a likely Q1 beat and strong secular tailwinds. SNDK's Rides on End-Market Diversification

AI/datacenter demand and end-market diversification are driving optimism for durable revenue and earnings beats; several analyst notes and Zacks pieces point to a likely Q1 beat and strong secular tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Heavy media attention and endorsements (Jim Cramer naming SanDisk among "stocks that got away") are amplifying retail demand and momentum flows. Cramer Names 'The Stocks That Got Away'

Heavy media attention and endorsements (Jim Cramer naming SanDisk among "stocks that got away") are amplifying retail demand and momentum flows. Positive Sentiment: Price action: shares recently surged to new all-time highs on risk-on momentum in tech and semiconductors, reinforcing momentum-driven buying. Why SanDisk Stock Is Breaking Out

Price action: shares recently surged to new all-time highs on risk-on momentum in tech and semiconductors, reinforcing momentum-driven buying. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split on valuation — coverage ranges from strong buy cases (AI/NAND growth) to cautions on froth; that creates both conviction trades and profit-taking. Analysts Split on Buy or Sell

Analysts are split on valuation — coverage ranges from strong buy cases (AI/NAND growth) to cautions on froth; that creates both conviction trades and profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose meaningfully in April to ~9.75M shares (~6.6% of shares), increasing potential for squeeze-driven volatility and downside pressure if sentiment reverses. (Short-interest data reported 4/15/2026.)

Short interest rose meaningfully in April to ~9.75M shares (~6.6% of shares), increasing potential for squeeze-driven volatility and downside pressure if sentiment reverses. (Short-interest data reported 4/15/2026.) Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks: the stock has shown intra-week retreats from highs amid risk-off moves (geopolitical oil/Hormuz tensions) and profit-taking, highlighting high sensitivity to macro headlines. Why SanDisk stock is retreating

Recent pullbacks: the stock has shown intra-week retreats from highs amid risk-off moves (geopolitical oil/Hormuz tensions) and profit-taking, highlighting high sensitivity to macro headlines. Negative Sentiment: High volatility and valuation risk: the stock has a very high beta and wide YTD run-up (hundreds of percent), so multiple compression or any softening in AI demand could trigger sharp declines.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $989.90 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $717.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.91. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $1,002.09.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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