Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,568 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 409,432 shares during the period. Sandisk makes up 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Sandisk worth $507,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $3,100.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,754.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,087.24. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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