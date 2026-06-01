Sandro Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.12 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sandro Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,510 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Sandro Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 20,467 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 490,096 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 751,550 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $204,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,884 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,212,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.06 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $275.43 and its 200 day moving average is $270.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.07 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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