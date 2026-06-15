Sands Capital Alternatives LLC Has $114.86 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Sands Capital Alternatives LLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,861,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 314,035 shares during the quarter. NU comprises approximately 22.2% of Sands Capital Alternatives LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NU worth $114,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,539 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of NU by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NU by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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