Sands Capital Management LLC Has $235.02 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,007,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 172,028 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 2.69% of Tetra Tech worth $235,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Capital International Investors grew its position in Tetra Tech by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $302,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,581,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 705,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $123,322,000 after purchasing an additional 83,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report).

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