Sands Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 621,684 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $195,731,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Carpenter Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $4,050,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

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Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $560.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $574.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,895. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see durable earnings growth ahead.

Zacks Research lifted its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see durable earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s latest note also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS estimates, reinforcing the view that Carpenter Technology’s pricing power and contract wins are supporting profitability. Carpenter Technology Contract Wins Lift Pricing Power But Stretch Valuation

The firm’s latest note also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS estimates, reinforcing the view that Carpenter Technology’s pricing power and contract wins are supporting profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The estimate changes were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more of a confirmation of existing strength than a major new catalyst.

The estimate changes were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more of a confirmation of existing strength than a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock is already trading near its 52-week high and at a relatively rich valuation, which may limit upside if investors decide the good news is already priced in.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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