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Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Sanmina logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Geode Capital Management increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holding to 1,629,023 shares valued at about $244.5 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: Sanmina now has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with a consensus price target of $150.
  • Sanmina reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $4.01 billion, both well above estimates, and raised guidance for fiscal 2026.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sanmina.

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.98% of Sanmina worth $244,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,127 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,795 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Insider Activity

In other Sanmina news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,600. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $278.36 on Wednesday. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $279.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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