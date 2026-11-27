First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 196.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,464 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 149,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Sanmina worth $48,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $255,000. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 237.9% during the third quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1,221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 949,939 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $204,178,000 after acquiring an additional 878,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sanmina from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $138.57 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $288.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.500-3.850 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 15.500-17.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 13.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a global provider of electronics manufacturing and integrated supply-chain services. It works with original equipment manufacturers to design, engineer, manufacture, assemble and support complex electronic products and systems. Its capabilities include printed circuit board assembly, system integration, precision machining, sheet-metal fabrication, cable and optical components, logistics and repair services. Sanmina serves customers in markets such as communications and networking, cloud infrastructure, medical technology, automotive, industrial, and defense and aerospace.

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