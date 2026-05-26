Sanmina Corporation $SANM Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,900 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 325,073 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Sanmina worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sanmina by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,127 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sanmina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,795 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Sanmina Stock Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $246.44 on Tuesday. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $255.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,209.77. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $5,606,011.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,868,533.27. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,433 shares of company stock worth $33,021,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Argus boosted their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

See Also

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