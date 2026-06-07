Sanmina Corporation $SANM Stock Position Reduced by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,632 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 251,259 shares during the period. Sanmina comprises approximately 5.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Sanmina worth $84,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Sanmina by 36.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sanmina by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 88.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,868,209.77. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $252.08 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $288.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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