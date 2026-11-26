State Street Corp reduced its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,632 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,675,950 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of Sanmina worth $368,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,702,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sanmina by 1,221.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 949,939 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $204,178,000 after purchasing an additional 878,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $189,012,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 504,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $127,569,000 after purchasing an additional 395,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $87,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sanmina from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Up 0.2%

SANM stock opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $288.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.500-3.850 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 15.500-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 13.20 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions for companies that develop complex electronic, optical, and electromechanical products. Its services span product design and engineering, supply-chain management, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as repair and other aftermarket support. The company serves customers in markets that include communications networks, cloud and data-center infrastructure, medical and life sciences, automotive, industrial equipment, and aerospace and defense.

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