Sanofi $SNY Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC's holdings in Sanofi were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company's stock worth $441,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,110,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 81.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,867 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100,097 shares of the company's stock worth $247,151,000 after buying an additional 1,168,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Sanofi by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,495,348 shares of the company's stock worth $217,845,000 after buying an additional 856,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.50.

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Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $44.66 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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