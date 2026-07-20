SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,584 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 286,149 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of SAP worth $140,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $629,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SAP by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker's stock worth $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,126.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 842,416 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $225,102,000 after purchasing an additional 773,720 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,582.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 817,295 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $198,529,000 after purchasing an additional 768,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $81,784,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Santander raised SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $271.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $159.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $148.06 and a 1 year high of $309.73.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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