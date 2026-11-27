First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,202 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 262,107 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in SAP were worth $57,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in SAP by 399.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,126 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting SAP

Investors following SAP have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: An article says JPMorgan sees potential for SAP’s AI investments to pay off and notes ongoing buybacks, offering a supportive counterpoint to concerns about the restructuring. Article: BlackRock Trims SAP Stake as JPMorgan Backs AI Payoff and Buybacks Roll On

An article says JPMorgan sees potential for SAP’s AI investments to pay off and notes ongoing buybacks, offering a supportive counterpoint to concerns about the restructuring. Negative Sentiment: SAP is reportedly weighing at least 10,000 job cuts—about 9% of its workforce—as part of an AI-driven restructuring. The plan is not reported as finalized; potential efficiency gains may be offset by restructuring costs, disruption, and uncertainty about how the cuts will affect execution. Article: SAP considers at least 10,000 job cuts in AI restructuring, Bloomberg reports

SAP is reportedly weighing at least 10,000 job cuts—about 9% of its workforce—as part of an AI-driven restructuring. The plan is not reported as finalized; potential efficiency gains may be offset by restructuring costs, disruption, and uncertainty about how the cuts will affect execution. Negative Sentiment: A separate report alleges an SAP employee shared a startup partner’s demo with a rival, raising potential reputational and partner-trust concerns; the provided report does not establish the allegation’s outcome. Article: SAP staffer allegedly gave a startup partner’s demo to its rival

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded SAP to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings raised SAP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "sell" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.38.

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SAP Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $209.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.76. The company has a market cap of $257.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $144.97 and a 12 month high of $255.90.

About SAP

SAP SE is a German enterprise software company founded in 1972 by five former IBM employees. Headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, it develops software that helps organizations manage business operations and analyze data. Its products include SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning platform, along with cloud applications for finance, supply chain management, procurement, human resources and customer experience. SAP also provides database, analytics and technology services, as well as business applications such as SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur and SAP Ariba.

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