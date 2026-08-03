Sapient Capital LLC Sells 11,008 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,427 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 11,008 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1%

EOG stock opened at $148.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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